Sanganai/Hlanganai expo largest tourism exhibition in Africa- exhibitors

THE annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo stands tall as the largest tourism fair in Africa, providing a rare platform for interaction and creation of business partnerships, exhibitors have said.

The 16th edition of the annual trade showcase started in Bulawayo on Thursday with activities that included a Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) Press conference while exhibitors were enjoying business deals at their respective exhibition stands in Halls 3 and 4 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Judges spent the day visiting stands for the traditional adjudication with winners expected to be announced at the official opening ceremony today.

An investment forum will also be held today at a local hotel.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is organising other activities to spice up the expo.

A news crew observed that there was a hive of activity in the exhibition halls as exhibitors who included tourism operators, hoteliers, travel agents, universities and training institutions, vocational training institutions, local authorities, empowerment groups, aviation operators, tourism regulators, Government departments, Ministries, financial institutions, embassies and several others attended to potential clients.

In interviews, foreign exhibitors said they were excited by the business they were getting on the first day of the expo.

Ms Gaopalelwe Seleka, the Trade Relations Manager for Mpumalanga Tourism Parks Agency which promotes destination Mpu7malanga, home to Kruger National Park, River Canyon, God’s Window and the cultural home of the Ndebele in South Africa, said Sanganai/Hlanganani promotes Zimbabwe among the top five regional markets.

“Zimbabwe is one of our top five regional markets and we have been coming to Hlanganani for more than five years because we receive a lot of tourists from here. This makes Hlanganani a key activity to market destination Mpumalanga.

“So, this expo is so far good as we have already received tangible leads. We thank tourism Zimbabwe for arranging these market platforms so we profile our destinations. It’s been great so far,” said Ms Seleka.

Ms Seleka said while there is room for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo to improve, the platform remains one of the best.

She said there should be reverse tourism between the two countries with locals going to enjoy attractions in the neighbouring country, who should also visit to experience the Zimbabwean basket of activities and cement regional integration through tourism.

Countries in the Sadc region have been promoting seamless tourism and trade through various instruments such as the One Stop Border concept and Africa Continental Free Trade Area and Uni-Visa regimes.

“It has been growing significantly because before people who attended were not our target market but now it’s growing as we leave with tangible leads. Hlanganai Expo will remain on our top list of activities to promote.

“I want Zimbabwean people to know that Mpumalanga is ready to welcome you whether you are high-end or low-spending visitors. We have all kinds of activities for adventure lovers, and scenic beauty hence I am inviting you to come and experience our beautiful tourism,” she said.

Also from South Africa was Mr Masilo Mafa who is representing Vhembe District and is exhibiting for the first time.

He said the district will definitely come back in successive expos.

“This is our first time but we have had an opportunity so far to make business and enhance market expansion. So far, it’s been good as we have managed to make contacts and discuss possible collaborations which can only come through such a unique expo,” he said.

Vhembe district in Limpopo Province has a number of local authorities under it and some of them have Memoranda of Understanding with some local authorities in Matabeleland North and South provinces as both countries push for regional integration in governance issues.

Mr Rumani Netshithuthuthui from Mutshidzi Travel said the first day had proven to be a success.

“This is our first time as Thulamela Municipality as we came to meet the market. We wanted to network with business and exchange information and ideas and I am very happy to inform you that we have met executives from Victoria Falls, and already we have a tour that we will make to Victoria Falls and we have started discussing the packages,” he said.

An aviation expert from Botswana said the expo is a perfect platform to widen markets.

Tourism marketer from Rwanda Development Board, Ms Nadine Mukunde said they first exhibited last year and returned this year because of the value they got from the expo.

“Sanganai is the largest tourism fair in Africa where you get value for investment as it attracts the source market that we yearn for as a source market. This is really a big forum that gathers buyers and agents from everywhere and we get an opportunity to network with them.

“It’s been of great value so far as we have attended to markets that we have linked with our operators. So, we see that this event promotes inter-Africa travel and trade because now we know what and where Victoria Falls is, together with other destinations,” said Ms Mukunde.-@ncubeleon