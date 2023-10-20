Sanganai/Hlanganani a resounding success

Senior Business Reporter

The recently held Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo has been hailed as a resounding success with immense potential to bring significant economic benefits to Zimbabwe and promote the growth and recognition of the tourism sector.

The 16th edition attracted a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.

The annual event was organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and serves as a powerful platform to further reinforce these achievements and position Zimbabwe as a leading destination for tourists from across the globe.

In a statement, ZTA said the exhibition created valuable business opportunities and effectively promoted the country as a premier tourist destination.

“To the Exhibitors, we sincerely appreciate your efforts in showcasing the diverse offerings of Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry. Your captivating displays and presentation left a lasting impression to visitors, promoting the growth and recognition of our nation’s tourism sector.

“To the Buyers, your presence and active engagement with exhibitors played a vital role in fostering meaningful connections and partnerships. Your enthusiasm and exploration of opportunities within the industry will undoubtedly bring significant economic benefits to Zimbabwe,” reads part of the statement.

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Tourism is a strategically important sector of Zimbabwe’s economy.

Under the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy — Vision 2025, the Government targets to increase tourist arrivals to over 5,5 million by 2023, as well as grow tourism receipts from US$1 billion in 2017 to US$3,5 billion by end of 2023.

The premier travel and tourism showcase continues to be officially recognised on the world tourism calendar as it features local and international exhibitors including national tourism boards, embassies, international airlines, leading hotel chains and Government ministries.