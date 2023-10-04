Sanganai/Hlanganani exhibitors trickle in

Business Writer

Thirty One regional tourism companies from six countries have confirmed their participation for the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has said.

The annual exhibition is set for 12 to 14 October in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

“With over 300 exhibitors already registered, the ZTA has confirmed the participation of approximately 31 regional tourism companies from six countries, including Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Burundi & Rwanda,” ZTA said.

International buyers have started arriving for the expo.