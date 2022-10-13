Sanganai/Hlanganani expo to promote local artistes: ZTA

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which kicked off on Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo will see local artistes being exposed through the expo’s music festival taking place on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Head of Corporate Affairs, Godfrey Koti said South African artistes have been roped in to support local artistes.

“Big Zulu and his stable are coming to support Zimbabwean artistes as this is a Zimbabwean show. We aren’t an events company so instead, we’ve given a mandate to a private player 3D Events to be the one hosting this event.

“We’re just partnering with them to ensure that the facilitation of the travel of the artistes is up to standard as they will be visiting our tourism destination. We understand the power that music has and our hope is that such a platform can also uplift our own players.

“I’m talking about Djembe Monks from a personal level. I’ve seen them grow and I’d love to see them perform at festivals in the UK. Mokoomba has done it alone and has proved it can be done. This time around, we’ve stepped in to support our local musicians instead of them working alone,” Koti said.

He said the collaboration with South African artists will give local artists exposure.

“We opened this platform as the 2000s know Big Zulu more than they know Djembe Monks hence this collaboration gives Zimbabwean artistes more exposure to the growing generation and begins to awaken to their own artistes they have in the country.”

On the lineup are locals Killer T, Djembe Monks, Boy Nino, Msiz’kay, Fab G UmshanakaGogo, Vinner, and Charleston Choir. South Africans, Imali Eningi hit-maker Big Zulu, Big Flexa hit-maker Costa Tich, Umuzi eSandton hit-maker Lwa Ndlunkulu and Putsununu hit-maker Mduduzi Ncube complete the list.

The lineup for the much-anticipated shutdown which will be held at ZITF main arena on Saturday is as follows:

12:00 pm Gates open

2:30 pm Charleston Trust School Choir

3:00 pm Kead Wikead

4:00 pm Dj Mafuli

4:30 pm Dj Eugy

5:00 pm Dj Wellyonz, Msizkay, Boy Nino

6:00 pm Djembe Monks, Sandra Ndebele

7:00 pm Killer T, Ras Obido

8:00 pm Fab G, Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, Lwandlunkulu

10:00 pm Dj Liz, Vinnie the King, Costa Ticht

11:00 pm SA surprise artist, Nospa