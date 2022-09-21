Sanganai/Hlanganani generates positive response -ZTA

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) says this year’s 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be held next month has to date attracted 100 buyers and 250 exhibitors from regional and international markets.

Bulawayo will host the prime tourism expo from 13 to 15 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

It is the first in-person meeting since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in 2020.

The exhibition is expected to reposition destination Zimbabwe into a world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give the requisite receipts for the tourism sector to attain a $5 billion economy by 2025.

ZTA Head Corporate Affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said there has been a positive response from the market and exhibitors from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and DRC have confirmed attendance.

Buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets that include the USA, the UK, Germany, China and Dubai are expected to attend, he added.

“We are ready to welcome all our partners from across Africa and beyond to register to attend Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo to #MeetInZim, #VisitZimbabwe and indulge with international hosted buyers and media from key source markets on yet another physical B2B event.

“We’re very delighted to announce that we have had a very positive response from the international community, particularly the critical source markets that we deal with. We shall be having about 100 quality buyers,” said Mr Koti.

“With the pandemic it has been a tough time for tourism but we are excited that the sector is on the rebound on the back of strategies being implemented by the various sector players.”

The expo is expected to continue to play a role in unifying the region into one multi-attraction tourist destination.

“We are expectant that the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will also help us to reposition destination Zimbabwe into a world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give us the requisite receipts for the tourism sector as we chase our goal of reaching a $5 billion economy by 2025,” added Mr Koti.

The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Farai Chimba urged businesses to showcase their tourism products and services on the industry’s biggest stage while also acquiring knowledge about different source markets.

“We are super excited about the return of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, we look forward to the tourism flagship expo giving us the opportunity to showcase the best of warm hospitality and products,” Chimba said.

From 13 to 15 October, tourism journalists and buyers comprising international travel agents and travel trade partners, will be taken on familiarisation trips to different tourism sites across Zimbabwe.