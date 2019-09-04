Sanganai/Hlanganani pre-tours start

Business Reporter

THE first batch of international buyers from major source markets have started arriving in the country for pre-tours ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, has said.

More than 170 buyers are expected to attend the 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which runs from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

“For us Sanganai/Hlanganani has already started with the arrival of the first batch of international buyers in the country.

“We are looking at 170 hosted buyers who are coming and 25 international media houses. There are 260 exhibitors and also 20 countries,” he said.

“Botswana has come up in a big way with 15 exhibitors at Sanganai/Hlanganani.”

Mr Chidzidzi said one of the key highlights of this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani was online appointments for buyers and sellers. He said buyers and sellers will initiate online appointments and maximise on the platform given the large numbers.

“So, they book for an appointment online and then meet later,” he said.

Another highlight is “speed networking” where buyers and sellers derive maximum value as they meet and interact face to face under one roof.

Mr Chidzidzi said there would be special events such as the Tourism Researchers Educators’ Association, which has since become an annual event.

“There is also the Culinary Demos whereby people will experience food and culture. The chefs will be showcasing their culinary skills and their innovations.

“We are also going to have a women in tourism capacity building workshop in line with the UNWTO guidelines. We are happy to say most accommodation facilities in the host city Bulawayo are run by women. So, we are bringing them together to discuss and share ideas. There is also the schools’ quiz on tourism,” he said.

Mr Chidzidzi said ZTA has given a 50 percent discount to women and youth in tourism who will be exhibiting at Sanganai/Hlanganani.

Commenting on the fuel situation, he said: “It is encouraging that the fuel situation has improved and that those who want to do business are able to get fuel and make their way to Bulawayo”.