Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to end with a night of extravaganza

WHEN the 16th edition of the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo concludes at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), Saturday night is poised to be an electrifying fusion of business and pleasure. What better way to wrap up this three-day extravaganza than with a grand celebration filled with music and dance?

The masterminds behind this captivating event, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), have curated a stellar lineup of diverse local artistic talent, all coming together for what promises to be an unforgettable experience – the “Tourism Night Concert” at ZIEC’s Main Arena.

Party lovers will be enchanted by a pool of homegrown talent, featuring the likes of Godolude, Mawiza, EX Q, Sandra Ndebele, Msiz Kay, Noluntu J, La Dee, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Mzoe 7, and the dynamic DJ ensemble, including DJ Euge, DJ Nospa, DJ Sida, DJ Khumz, and DJ Mox. But that’s not all; the night’s headliner is none other than South African music producer and Wanitwa Mos boss, Master KG, whose presence alone is set to make the event truly sensational.

For those who crave not only the beats but also a savoury culinary experience, the “Tourism Night Concert” conveniently coincides with the annual Soul Cookout affair. This harmonious fusion of music and delectable dishes will undoubtedly elevate the night to a whole new level.

The music and gastronomic affair will see the UK-bound Jeys Marabini, Kinah The Music, Thandy Dlana, Possenti Sikosana, Flawless and Morris Touch mesmering the crowd.

Possenti Sikosana who is the curator of the Soul Cookout said preparations are on an advanced stage.

“Preparations are going smoothly and we are glad to be part of the festivities at Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo since ours is a family event and we believe that this type of inclusivity is critical. This is why we are having entertainment for all ages where children will enjoy jumping castles.

“After the exhibitions, people can be able to unwind and enjoy some soul, jazz and RnB music. We are happy to have the legendary Jeys Marabini and Thandy Dlana who has promised to perform new material. Having Marabini, Thandy Dlana and Kinah The Music brings three different generations to on event and that’s something different,” said Sikosana.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo has a reputation for delivering top-tier entertainment, and last year's lineup, which featured the likes of Big Zulu, the late Costa Tich, and Lwa Ndlunkulu, serves as a testament to the calibre of performances that have graced its stages. This year's "Tourism Night Concert' is poised to carry on this tradition, ensuring a night that's not only unforgettable but a befitting climax to an extraordinary event.