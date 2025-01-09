SAPS dismiss ritual murder claims in Limpopo Province

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH Africa’s police commander for Limpopo province, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has dismissed as false the claims circulating on social media that migrants (foreign nationals) are allegedly collaborating with South Africans to kill people for their body parts.

According to the allegations, these supposed organised criminals rob vehicles and approach homes under the pretext of seeking help. Once granted entry, they reportedly kill occupants and harvest their body parts while they are still alive.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lt Gen Hadebe condemned the rumours as baseless and untrue.

“One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news,” she said. “We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours, or threats, as this causes panic, confusion, and, in some cases, incites potential violence. We urge members of the public to fact-check before sharing anything on social media platforms.”

Lt Gen Hadebe warned that the police would arrest those found sharing inflammatory messages. She urged the public to report instances of fake news to law enforcement for prompt action against the culprits.

Recently, there has been an increase in the spread of misinformation in South Africa, with some falsely attributing the country’s persistent crime issues to foreigners.

According to the 2024 World Population Review, South Africa was ranked fifth globally for the highest crime rate, with a crime index of 75.5 per 100,000 people.

The country faces high rates of violent crimes, including assault, rape, and murder.