Sarah Bonne rebrands, releases new album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

VOICE To Represent (Voice2Rep) Zimbabwe inaugural winner Sarah Yvette Bonne (now Yvette Chuma) has rebranded to Yvette, introducing her debut album in the process.

The album, “Archives” has moistened Yvette’s barren spell after a long time without releasing any music.

“It’s been a while since I’ve released a new song, but I’m happy to announce the release of my first-ever album. This album is a collection of different songs and genres that I’ve written over the period of years I couldn’t afford to walk into a studio and record them,” said Yvette.

On the album, music lovers will enjoy songs such as Not Wise, Kuna Ishe, Mighty God, Ngizokukhonza, and Loving You.

Before the release of Archives, Yvette conjured up singles titled “Ngadlangadla” and “Thandwa nguwe kumnandi”

Yvette told Chronicle Showbiz that her debut album is multi-faceted.

“Archives album has no direct theme, but these are the songs I’ve written in the past and because I couldn’t record them, I stored them in my old diaries, phone audios, and some in the archives of my mind. This album aims to spread the gospel and that God is fun as well as loving,” she said.

The songstress also shared insights on how it is to work with her husband-cum-manager and producer, Ben Chuma.

“It’s amazing because we literally have our mini-studio at home. We know what time suits us best and we work with that. Creating music is hard and takes time. I love that my husband challenges me and doesn’t settle for less even when it comes to my art. Even when we are done with this album, he is already expecting a single from me.

“I guess he understands the pain I’ve been through due to the inability to produce music over the years. It took me many years to get here and he’s not giving me rest until I accomplish my dreams. I’m one lucky woman to have him as my husband,” shared Yvette.

Complementary to her music portfolio, Yvette dabbles in the photography world and established the Artistic Women’s Foundation (AWF) as a means of empowering women to realise their dreams in the arts sector. – @eMKlass_49