Sarupinda Red Costs Makepekepe… As Chirinda Capitalises With Brace

Innocent Kurira [email protected] Bulawayo

Chiefs 2-1 Caps United

FORWARD Obriel Chirinda had one of his best games in Bulawayo Chiefs colours as he scored the brace that helped Amakhosi Amahle to win over a 10-men CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Chirinda opened his account with a beautiful curling effort from outside the box two minutes after the break. He would get his second after 61 minutes striking home a Brian Rusinga pass from the right.

The visitors got their consolation goal from Clive Rupiya 10 minutes before full-time.

It was anyone’s game up to the moment, two minutes before halftime, when Blessing Sarupinda was sent off for a crude tackle on Danny Phiri.

CAPS United had lost it.

Referee Mhaka Magare was left with no choice but to raise the red card as Sarupinda went reckless with his tackle. The match had been balanced before then, in fact the visitors were getting more clear chances.

CAPS United came close through a header inside the box from Innocent Zambezi in the 19th minute.

The defender connected a Godknows Murwira cross from the right but could not find the target.

After 30 minutes of play Zambezi brought in a cross from the left but it caught an unawares William Manondo who could not take the chance despite having so much free room inside the box.

It was a nervy finish to the game for Chiefs as CAPS United dominated the final stages of the game.

The victory meant Joseph Sibindi started his reign at Chiefs on winning note.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

I Ali, K Sibanda, B Nyahunzvi, M Msebe (N Ncube 70), A Ncube, O Chirinda (N Gama 70), B Rusinga, D Phiri, M Gasela, F Moyo, F Matare (B Vheremu 76′).

CAPS United:

A Reyners, G Murirwa, I Zambezi, H Chapusha, K Madzongwe, P Musaka (C Rupiya 38′) , B Sarupinda, J Tulani, P Bamusi (T Rusike 77′), I Nyoni, W Manondo (J Daka 77′) [email protected]