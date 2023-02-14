Breaking News
Pupil stabbed to death in Bulawayo gang-war

Pupil stabbed to death in Bulawayo gang-war

SA’s DJ Zinhle’s husband to miss AKA’s burial

14 Feb, 2023 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Statement by late AKA's family on funeral and burial proceedings

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

The slain rapper will be buried at a private cemetery on Saturday.

The late AKA

However, his ex-wife DJ Zinhle will not be accompanied to the burial by her husband Bongani Mohosana, who will miss the ceremony in accordance with cultural protocol.

DJ Zinhle

AKA’s family released a statement on Tuesday morning with regard to the funeral proceedings, while appreciating the support they received from fans and the Mohosana family.

Bongani Mohosana

Reads a statement issued by the Forbes family:

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes, and the Megacy. It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched ad impacted through his gift of music,” read part of the statement.

Statement by late AKA’s family on funeral and burial proceedings

The family stated that AKA’s memorial service will be open to the public, as well as be streamed online.

“Kiernan will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday 18 February 2023. We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” read the statement.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes, who has been appointed the official family spokesperson, will give a public statement at 3 pm today.

