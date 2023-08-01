SAâ€™s Niyathembana Na? presenter moots idea to bring show to Zim

Mbulelo Mpofu,Â [email protected]Â Â

EXPERIENCED South African YouTuber, actor and media personality King Ginger (real name Mzwandile Ngwenya) has confirmed co-hosting the Gilmax Comedy Time show with Zimbabwean creatives Chik Aljoy and DJ Mapressa at the Hilbrow Theatre in South Africa next week.

The outspoken thespian is famous for hosting CMTV’s “mjolo” (dating) show, “Niyathembana Na?” on YouTube. On the show, King Ginger orchestrates instances whereby random couples found on the streets exchange their phones to do the “Loyalty Test” where they check how faithful they are to each other.

The actor, born in Gingindlovu, Northern KwaZulu Natal said he is looking forward to working with Chik Aljoy and DJ Mapressa.

“I look forward to working with my fellow brothers, Chik Aljoy and DJ Mapressa for the comedy event on August 13. I value being in their presence a lot and this is a big opportunity for us to create magic,” said King Ginger. The curator of the Gilmax Comedy Time show, Gilbert Vundla, a Zimbabwean businessman based in SA said the event seeks to recompense the community that has always supported him.

“This event has been organised as a way to give back to the community that has always supported me. Secondly, the idea is to unite creatives in the precinct. Having King Ginger as well as Chik Aljoy and DJ Mapressa from Zimbabwe in the same space is a deliberate move to show how much a united front can achieve. People should come and have fun with the creatives,” Vundla said.

Chik Aljoy said laughter is therapeutic and his mission will be to change someone’s life through comedy.

“Laughter is all about touching someone’s life and bringing a positive feeling. Iâ€™m looking forward to working with King Ginger and DJ Mapressa as Iâ€™ve never been in a comic space with them,” said the comedian.

At the event, South African actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu best known for his role as Detective Nyawo on the SABC soapie, “Uzalo” will also make a guest appearance.

King Ginger who has appeared in numerous television productions which Zimbabweans love watching from Isibaya, Gold Diggers, and Mutual Friends to Muvhango, declared his love for Zimbabwe saying the country has a special place in his heart.

“Zimbabwe is very close to my heart. I grew up with my brothers from Zimbabwe and I have friends from that side. So, to me, Zimbabwe is like mentioning another province here in South Africa. I truly love Zimbabwean people because they show me love and the work that I do,” he said.

He said his love for engaging with his Zimbabwe faithful might see him coming to host the popular Niyathembana Na? show in the country.

â€œIâ€™d love to host the show in Zimbabwe as a way of showing gratitude to my Zimbabwean fans. The dream goes beyond Zimbabwe though,” he said. â€“ @MbuleloMpofu