SAs Thuli P to perform at Cosmopolitan

THULI Phongolo, hailing from South Africa, is set to captivate the audience with her performance at the Cosmopolitan Club on 30 September.

The event, scheduled for the last weekend of the month, aims to provide an unforgettable VIP experience for attendees.

“We are thrilled to have secured Thuli Phongolo for our upcoming event. She embodies the elegance, charisma, and amazing rapport we were looking for in a performer. Additionally, she is someone the young female generation looks up to” said the Marketing consultant of the club, Ntando Ndlovu.

“It’s a ladies themed event with a special guest appearance from an international artiste and TV personality to vamp up the VIP experience on the last weekend of the month” he added.

He said doors will open at 6pm, and Thuli’s performance will commence after 11pm, lasting until late into the night.

The event promises up-close and personal interactions with the A-lister, allowing attendees to create lasting memories by capturing pictures with the renowned artiste.

“Attendees can expect a mouth-watering performance and an up close view on how she got where she is right now” added Ndlovu.

In addition to Thuli Phongolo’s performance, the event will feature exhilarating sets by resident DJs and guest appearances by Bulawayo’s biggest artistes. Local influencer Sakhile Sky has been selected as the host for the night, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for all attendees.

To enhance the overall experience, CosmoPolitan Club will offer a delectable cuisine and a wide selection of drinks for attendees to enjoy throughout the night.

With Thuli Phongolo headlining the event, Cosmopolitan Club aims to provide an unforgettable night of entertainment, celebration, and inspiration for the ladies of Bulawayo.

Thulisile Phongolo is an actor and disc jockey in South African media.