Sasai launches new ‘Moments’ video sharing, social networking product

Business Reporter

ECONET Global subsidiary, Cassava Fintech International (CFI), has launched ‘Sasai Moments”, a new innovative social media networking and short video sharing product.

The digital solutions company says Sasai Moments will allow the Sasai App users to experience, capture, post and share videos, audio notes, pictures and user location tags, among other features. This will be driven mostly by user-generated content along the same lines as TikTok.

The Sasai App, which was first launched a year ago, is a unique African, all-in-one super App with chat, payments and digital marketplace features. Although developed primarily for Africa, the App has been embraced in over 180 countries around the world. With over 3,6 billion pictures posted on social media platforms daily, CFI chief executive officer, Mr Darlington Mandivenga, said sharing life’s moments had become an essential part of modern human culture.

“Life is all about capturing and sharing precious moments with those we love and hold dear; with friends, family and colleagues. Our Moments feature has been designed to bring some of life’s most precious and unforgettable moments together onto one place by building an open digital community,” Mandivenga said while speaking on the release of Sasai Moments.

The Moments feature will include official pages for public figures and for corporate organizations, such as private businesses, public enterprises, civic associations and faith-based organizations.

“Corporates can now engage with their customers on Sasai in a richer environment through Moments, where they can use pictures, videos and online links,” said Sasai chief operating officer, Mr Tapera Mushoriwa.

“Moments creates an online community where a user can connect with family, friends, peers, and new contacts from across the world.”

He said in the near future, Sasai users should expect enhancements that allow shopping and selling on Moments.

“This enhancement promotes social commerce in Africa as most Africans advertise their goods and services on social media platforms but their biggest challenge has been collection of payment as most platforms do not have payments capabilities,” said Mr Mushoriwa.

Meanwhile, Sasai has also launched a #TalentOnMoments promotion, where it is inviting all Africans to showcase their talent on Sasai Moments for free.

This becomes one of the first digital talent marketplace in Africa, where the talented can showcase themselves and scouts can identify the talent they want.