Saturday date for Highlanders, DeMbare clash…Giants meet again 3 days later in Independence Cup final

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE first instalment of the highly anticipated Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Highlanders and Dynamos will take place at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday, April 15, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced.

With the two giants of Zimbabwean football having started off the season brightly, there is huge excitement and interest in the fixture.

After three rounds of fixtures, Dynamos are top of the table with seven points, the same as Caps United in second place and Highlanders in third place.

Both sides have won two and drawn once. The stakes are likely to get even higher if they win their Easter encounters. Highlanders face Chicken Inn on Good Friday before Dynamos tackle Cranborne Bullets on Monday.

Normally, the clashes between the two sides are reserved for Sunday so as to get as many fans inside the stadium but with the fierce rivals to meet in the Independence Cup final, this forced the Premier Soccer League to have the fixture on a Saturday so as to allow the players to have a good rest before they take part in the national event.

“The two teams will play in the Independence Cup on April 18. For that reason, we have chosen to have the league clash between the two on Saturday. That will give both sides enough rest before the independence clash,” said PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare.

The Independence Day clash was confirmed by the Government in its post-Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“The Official Independence Day Programme will start at 0600hrs and end at 1430hrs. Around 45 000 people are expected to attend the Celebrations. Alick Macheso and Paradzai Messi will provide entertainment for the main Independence Celebrations.

“They will be complemented by a Cultural act of 100 Artistes who will synchronise with the 500 school children doing gymnastics, and supported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police band.

“In the afternoon there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the Guest of Honour,” the Government said.

Last year, Highlanders won the Independence Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Dynamos at a packed Barbourfields Stadium. Stanley Ngala scored the only goal of that match to win it for Amahlolanyama.

Ngala found the target in the 59th minute after some fine work by Washington Navaya who bulldozed his way into the Dynamos box to set up the goal. — @innocentskizoe