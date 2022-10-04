Saturday start for Bulawayo Basketball Association League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will get underway this coming weekend with the association finalising logistics before the take-off on Saturday.

BBA president Sinda Mono said they were looking forward to the season restart.

“We will have our season start this Saturday and what is exciting is that we have new teams that have joined us. We are hopeful that we will have a smooth campaign,” said Mono.

New teams set to join the Bulawayo Basketball League this season will include MSU from Midlands, Gwanda Rebels, Golden State, Bulawayo City Towers, Ostrich, Catch Them Young and CBC. The new members are joining the assembly and will also get a vote on the BBA council.

BBA held an annual general meeting last to set competition rules as well as settle affiliation fees for clubs. They held a pre-season tournament a fortnight ago to pave the way for the start of the league. The competition was not concluded owing to bad light.

Six women’s teams registered for the competition while the men’s category had eight teams. The women’s division had pool A Lakers A, Nust and City Towers with pool B pitting Angels, Highlanders and and Lakers 2.

City Towers and Lakers A had reached the finals. On their way to the final, City Towers lost 34-38 to Lakers A in their first group game. They recovered in the second and emphatically sailed past Nust, winning 42-9.

They faced Lakers 2 in the semi-final and won 28-18. Lakers A beat Nust 10-50 and Highlanders 12-34 on their way to the final. In the men’s category, Mavericks will battle Legends. The competition serves as a rehearsal for the league start on October 10.