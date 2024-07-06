Saudi teacher (50) thrilled to participate in Econet Victoria Falls 2024 Marathon

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

COLLEN Ann Rowe (50) based in Saudi Arabia, is on cloud nine as she is participating for the first time at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon which had eluded her since 2007.

A teacher by profession, Rowe, who is accompanied by her daughter Kelli Ann Rowe (20) and her 73-year-old mother Ina Johanna Cochran, said a combination of factors including commitment at work as the marathon would fall during the school term where she was teaching, and relocation to other places made her fail to register for the marathon.

She has done a number of marathons before in Colombia, where she was once based, China and South Africa.

Rowe and her daughter Kelli are running the 21.5km half marathon at the 2024 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon while her mother Cochran who is based in Durban, South Africa, is accompanying them for support. Rowe is using the event as a birthday celebration for herself after turning 50 recently.

“The Victoria Falls Marathon has been on my bucket list since 2007 and I am happy that this time I am here for it,” said Rowe after collecting her badge.

“I currently live in Saudi Arabia. I am here to do the half marathon and I had wanted to do this race since 2007 when I first heard about it but it never worked. So, finally this year is my year and I have been able to bring my mom and my daughter and they are very excited to be finally visiting Victoria Falls.

“I am school teacher so it would happen when schools are open or when I am travelling. I just turned 50 and so I decided I should come celebrate here. It is lovely here and everybody has been so friendly and welcome. I have done a couple of races like the national half marathon in South Africa where I used to live, and I have done races in Colombia and China,” she said.

Her daughter Kelli who is based in Spain said she was excited to be in Victoria Falls.

“It’s very important for me to be here because my mother is a runner and she has been dreaming of this race since when I was very little. So I am joining her in this race. I have done a 10km before and that’s furthest I have ever run, so I am doing 21.5km this time and we will see how it goes. I am very excited to be here, Victoria Falls is beautiful and the people are very kind. Everyone is loving, we have been here a day and so far its been very beautiful,” she said.

Cochran is here to support her daughter and granddaughter.

“I am from Hilcrest, Durban in South Africa. I had never been to Victoria Falls so my daughter said we should come. I love this country, it is clean and unbelievably wonderful. I am not running but will be supporting my daughter and granddaughter,” she said.

The marathon event is one of the sporting activities that promote sports tourism in the city and country.

Government is pushing for promotion of new products such as sports, religion, culture and gastronomy tourism to keep up with changing trends.

