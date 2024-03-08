Savanna Trust launches ACCEL ZW Theatre Festival

Isiphelo Sohambo play that premiered at Bulawayo Theatre will be showcased also at the ACCEL ZW Theatre Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma

NATIONALLY acclaimed arts organisation Savanna Trust is set to launch an arts festival named ACCEL ZW Theatre Festival.

The festival is a culmination of months of building the capacity of four emerging and marginalised theatre groups and bridging the gap between upcoming creatives and professional theatre.

It is set to be held annually, offering audiences an immersing experience in the world of creativity, knowledge generation, and sharing, and live theatre performances from some of the finest performers in the region.

Savanna Trust programmes officer Teddy Mangawa said the event will be held in April and will showcase the prowess of Zimbabwean art.

“Savanna Trust is pleased to announce and inform its valued stakeholders and theatre lovers that the organisation has officially launched the ACCEL ZW Theatre Festival.

“Running under the theme INSPIRE, this year’s first edition will be held from the 4th to the 6th of April 2024, at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre where various artistic activities have been lined up,” he said.

Mangawa said the activities will include a seminar/conference with Zimbabwe’s most proficient academic minds in the arts, and various knowledge experts.

“The event will include skills exchange workshops and high-quality theatre plays from emerging and professional theatre companies.

“The festival will host industry giants and practitioners from other countries such as South Africa and Zambia. This first edition of the ACCEL ZW Theatre Festivals is made possible through the generous support of the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe and the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe,” said Mangawa.

He said Savanna Trust also wishes to acknowledge the partnership of The University of Zimbabwe and Jasen Mphepho Little Theatre.

“The organisation would like to extend an invitation to arts organisations, practitioners, and theatre lovers from all corners of the world to attend this festival. We look forward to your continued support,” said Mangawa.

