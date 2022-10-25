Saved by the rain: Chevrons survive Proteas onslaught

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

RAIN saved Zimbabwe from a thorough hiding at the hands of neighbours South Africa after their 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2 encounter produced a no result at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia yesterday which saw the teams share points.

In a match that was reduced to nine overs after a lengthy rain delay, the Chevrons could only manage 79-5 courtesy of a 50-run partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba. With Proteas opener Quinton de Kock on the road to total carnage, rain came to the rescue of Zimbabwe as the match was abandoned with South Africa on 51-0 in just three overs.

Zimbabwe never got going after winning the toss and opting to bat with skipper Craig Ervine, his opening partner Regis Chakabva as well as the in-form Sikandar Raza falling cheaply.

Raza was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi, taken behind by De Cock which left Zimbabwe reeling at 12-3, which was soon 19 for four when Sean Williams was run out by David Miller for one run.

Madhevere top scored with an unbeaten 35 off 18 deliveries and Shumba had the next best score of 18.

South Africa started their run chase like a house on fire, De Kock making a mockery of Zimbabwe’s bowling attack. The explosive opener took 23 runs off the first over by Zimbabwe’s leading wicket taker in T20Is, Tendai. The quick scoring continued with the second over before it started raining again.

The match was reduced to seven overs and South Africa’s revised target was 64 runs. With De Kock facing, the carnage continued when he scored 17 runs off the over bowled by Richard Ngarava before the left arm seamer walked off the field injured.

When the match was called off, South Africa were on 51/0 in just three overs, De Cock unbeaten on 47 runs off just 18 deliveries, at an unbelievable strike rate of 261 percent.

With the match being a no result game, both teams picked up a point each. Zimbabwe are fourth while South Africa are position above them. Bangladesh occupy the top spot, followed by India.

Next up for the Chevrons is their first game outside of Hobart since the tournament began when they face Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth.

On October 30, Zimbabwe will clash with Bangladesh at the Gabba in Brisbane. Netherlands will be up next on November 2 before they play against India on November 6 to round up their group games. — @brandon_malvin