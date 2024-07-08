Scattered pieces of man’s body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo have reported the finding of the remains of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 40-50 years old, in a bushy area of Denver Farm in Umguza.

According to the police provincial spokeperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred on July 6 when an informant, a 36-year-old herdsmen, spotted the remains while searching for cattle.

The remains were already partially scavenged by wild animals, with the skull, skin, hair and beard found beside an army green jacket, khaki jacket and navy blue jacket with the logo of Mahlasedi High School. The skeletal hands were found on a white t-shirt, while the ribs, a black trouser with a grey croc push, and the bones of the legs were scattered in the surrounding area.

Insp Ncube stressed the importance of individuals carrying some form of identification, as it greatly assists police investigations and provides closure for the victim’s relatives.

He urged the public to visit the police Cowdraypark station or contact any police station if they have a missing relative.

The remains have been transported to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a postmortem, as the police work to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.