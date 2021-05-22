School dropout-innovator modifies mountain bike

Leonard Ncube , Victoria Falls Reporter

MANY people in Victoria Falls believe Mr Pardon Gurajena, an innovator who modified a mountain bike into a solar-powered “semi-vehicle”, is insane.

Mr Gurajena (32) says even women take him for granted, hence he is not married and does not have a girlfriend.

He was born in Zimuto, Masvingo, where he did his secondary education at Mavhiringidze Secondary School before moving to Rwizi Secondary School in Mhondoro where he got a job as a domestic worker.

Mr Gurajena dropped out of school after failing to raise examination fees and then relocated to Victoria Falls in 2009 to join his mother and siblings who had also moved to the resort town.

His “Mazda Two-Wheeler” bicycle is popular in Victoria Falls but few have given attention to it as people generally believe he is not mentally stable.

However, Mr Gurajena could be a genius lacking support to realise his dream of becoming an auto electrician.

Most of the engineering on his bike is self-taught through observations and experiments.

The bike has a full dashboard resembling that of a vehicle and is fitted with an auto-electric box, hazards, indicators, low and high beam lights, park lights, blue traffic lights and siren, anti-theft mode, air conditioner, reverse buzzer and reverse lights, rev counter, car radio and speakers, a battery meter, detector board, solar panel, battery and battery gauge.

During the day, one is attracted to it by the sound of music and at night the numerous lights that sometimes outshine those of some roadworthy vehicles, herald the coming of the semi-vehicle.

Mr Gurajena said he uses motorcade lights to bulldoze his way through traffic at night if he feels motorists or pedestrians are blocking him.

The trailer whose roof is a solar panel is fitted with safety chains.

He says he wishes to showcase the bicycle at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He decided to modify his bicycle because he was concerned about the way motorists treat pedestrians on the country’s roads.

“My mother was a domestic worker when I joined her in Victoria Falls in 2009. I got a job at a car wash and later on I started doing my own side cleaning services where I would get clients and go to their homes to clean their premises or vehicles.

“I was not happy with the way motorists treated pedestrians and cyclists on the roads where they hoot and flash lights and sometimes splash mud and dust. This made me want to challenge them and I bought an ordinary bicycle which I fitted with a hooter/horn so that I could also hoot back and get respect as a road user too,” said Mr Gurajena.

He bought a mountain bike in 2009 and started modifying it in 2012.

“I have a friend, Simbisani Mudimba, and we had similar bicycles which we would use to cycle around together. We only stopped when he got married and he now has a car. Our intention was to showcase the bikes at ZITF and I specifically wanted to show people that I can be an auto-mechanic. I wish I had Ordinary Level education so I could get formal training,” he said.

The bike is over two metres long and weighs about 90kg. Mr Gurajena has big plans to make a four wheeler which will be fitted with a solar roof for use as a tourism vehicle for tourists on guided tours.

“I do mobile dry and wet cleaning where I clean sofas, carpets, beds and cars and use the bicycle to carry equipment when going to work. I fitted it with a trailer to be able to carry my equipment. I could have fitted a fuel tank but I am not sure if I will be allowed to do so,” he said.

“I am planning to make a four-wheeler which I want to call Mak4 once I get money. It will be like a game-drive vehicle, with four wheels with a roof made of solar panels. I don’t have money for now and wish I could get a financial partner.”

He picks some of the fittings from the dump sites and also buys some from shops and car breakers.

Despite all this, many, especially women, don’t take him seriously.

“Women shun me because they believe I am insane. I am not married, neither do I have a girlfriend because everyone doesn’t want me,” said Mr Gurajena

Mr Gurajena is, however, popular with the white community who are his main clients for the mobile car wash business.

Seeing potential in Mr Gurajena, Ms Suzanne Smith of Low Density short a video of him and the bicycle and circulated it on social media to show the community that he is sane.

“He is a hard worker and an amazing car cleaner who takes his time when cleaning a vehicle,” said Ms Smith. — @ncubeleon.