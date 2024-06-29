‘School fees are already paid’ The inspiring story of Beks Ndlovu and his thriving wildlife tourism model

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

BEKEZELA “Beks” Ndlovu’s story is one of passion, purpose, and deep connection to the African wilderness.

Saturday Chronicle had a chance meeting with the man and it resulted in a deep dive into his transformation from a safari guide to the founder of African Bush Camps, a company renowned for its luxurious tented camps and lodges, all rooted in conservation and community empowerment.

Ndlovu’s love for the bush began in his childhood. Witnessing a herd of elephants in his garden sparked a fascination with wildlife.

“A pivotal moment in my life was when our garden was invaded by a herd of elephants. After chasing them off, the next morning, I excitedly tracked them on foot. This thrilling experience, combined with visiting a safari camp during my school holidays where a friend worked as an intern, opened my eyes to a potential career in tourism. I realised that I could turn my outdoor skills and life-long passion for nature into a fulfilling profession. This experience served as an incredible classroom without walls, reaffirming my decision to pursue a career in this field,” said Ndlovu.

For Ndlovu, African Bush Camps is not just about luxury. Striking a balance between comfort and sustainability is paramount.

“What sets us apart from our competitors is our unwavering focus on hospitality, centred on our dedicated team, who we believe are the heart of the guest experience. When designing each camp, we envision the journey a guest would embark on during their stay with us. We strive to create an atmosphere that complements and enhances this experience. The guest journey begins with their guide and hosts, who play pivotal roles in shaping their time with us.

“However, the entire staff contributes to the warmth and comfort that our guests encounter. It is this combination of genuine warmth and care that delivers the ultimate African Bush Camps experience, leaving a lasting impression on our guests. Our commitment to authentic hospitality is what surprises and delights people, drawing them back to visit our other camps. For us, the art of hospitality lies in the genuine warmth and dedication of our people, ensuring every guest feels welcomed and cherished throughout their journey with us,” he said.

Ndlovu said African Bush Camps recognises the importance of giving back. The company directly benefits local communities by employing local staff and supporting community projects through their foundation.

“Experiences, people, conservation, and culture are all interconnected elements of what makes a safari authentic. World Safari Day reminds us of the importance of preserving and rejuvenating these aspects. We focus on making an impact in the areas surrounding our camps by collaborating with the community to implement meaningful and sustainable solutions. We measure our success not only in profits but also in the impact we have on the environment, our staff, and the greater community. African Bush Camps cover the Foundation’s operating costs, and with every night you stay with us, we contribute US$10 directly to foundation projects.

“Almost all of our camps are fully solar-powered. For those that aren’t entirely solar, the majority of their energy comes from solar sources. We also use a bio-rock system where all the wastewater is sent through pipes to a sewer treatment plant, filtered, and then returned to nature through sprinklers. Recycling is a priority throughout all our camps, and we’ve also started composting at some of our locations.”

Conservation is at the heart of African Bush Camps’ mission. Their efforts focus on securing new conservation areas, supporting existing ones, and promoting human-wildlife coexistence.

“Our conservation efforts focus on securing, enhancing, and rewilding new conservation areas and corridors, supporting existing conservation areas and organisations, and facilitating co-existence between communities and wildlife.

“The Human-Wildlife Co-Existence Project addresses human-wildlife conflict and co-existence. The balance between protecting livestock and the livelihoods of the community while safeguarding wildlife from poaching is key to advancing our conservation efforts in national parks. For example, lion bomas are used to protect the community’s livestock from predators. A boma is a cloth material that covers kraals so lions cannot see the animals inside, thus protecting the livestock from predators and reducing human-wildlife conflict and retaliation killing of wildlife.

“The Mana Ranger Program, an anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park, is another initiative. This remote and idyllic wildlife destination is an acclaimed Unesco World Heritage site but also a target for wildlife poaching. With over six million people living below the poverty line, the high cost of living impacts the livelihoods of communities, leading to increased wildlife poaching as people seek meat to feed their families. Our program works to combat this issue and protect wildlife,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu’s African Bush Camps prioritises guest experience through genuine hospitality. Their staff, especially guides and hosts, are seen as the heart of the experience.

“Our focus on hospitality revolves around our dedicated team, who we believe are the heart of the guest experience. When designing each camp, we envision the journey a guest would embark on during their stay with us. We strive to create an atmosphere that complements and enhances this experience. The guest journey begins with their guide and hosts, who play pivotal roles in shaping their time with us.

“However, the entire staff contributes to the warmth and comfort that our guests encounter. It is this combination of genuine warmth and care that delivers the ultimate African Bush Camps experience, leaving a lasting impression on our guests. Our commitment to genuine hospitality is what surprises and delights people, drawing them back to visit our other camps. For us, the art of hospitality lies in the authentic warmth and dedication of our people, ensuring every guest feels welcomed and cherished throughout their journey with us,” said Ndlovu.

The future of safari tourism, according to Ndlovu, lies in creating a positive impact. He envisions responsible custodianship of the land, focusing on its economic, social, and ecological value. Protecting precious resources and empowering local communities are crucial aspects of this vision. His vision is to create a network of connected camps and lodges that support thriving ecosystems and empower local communities. He aspires to be a catalyst for positive change in African tourism, inspiring others to follow a sustainable and transformative approach.

Aligning visions with partners has been a key lesson for Ndlovu. Finding partners who share his values of conservation and community building has brought immense satisfaction to his work.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is the importance of aligning visions and philosophies with my partners. Currently, I am fortunate to have two business partners with whom I share common values and a clear purpose centred on conservation and community building. This alignment brings a sense of fulfilment and positivity to our work.

“Looking back over the last 18 years, my greatest achievement with African Bush Camps is the successful realisation of our philosophies across the three heartland countries we operate in. We have brought together over 700 people, uniting them under the shared vision and culture of the ABC Way. This accomplishment transcends borders, demonstrating our ability to foster a cohesive and thriving community with a common purpose and values,” he said.

Ndlovu believes the inspiration behind his success comes from various sources, and his list of influences is vast.

“I am a big believer that different people bring different values and lessons into one’s life. The list of people who have inspired me is endless. I have been fortunate to meet individuals who continually teach me and enrich my journey.

“There are mentors and role models who have guided me, but I believe that ‘school fees are already paid,’ meaning there are always lessons to be learned from everyone you encounter. Each person, in their unique way, contributes to your growth and understanding, making inspiration an ongoing and collective experience.”

Ndlovu’s Zimbabwean heritage plays a significant role in his business philosophy. The extensive training and discipline instilled in him during his guiding days continue to shape his approach to excellence and dedication.

“This background instilled in me extensive training and disciplines, not only in guiding but also in camp management. These foundational skills and values have allowed me to translate and scale our operations, ensuring that our approach remains rooted in excellence and dedication.”

Ndlovu embraces a philosophy of home that transcends location, creating a sense of belonging wherever he goes. This, combined with the values instilled by his family, ensures that a part of Zimbabwe is always with him.

“I have multiple homes and create a sense of belonging wherever I go. For instance, being a guide on a floating lodge and interacting various cultures in different locations allows me to create a sense of home in multiple places and allows me to always be culturally sensitive and aware.

“However, my true home remains where my family is. This connection to my roots is maintained through the people and values that I carry with me, ensuring that no matter where I am, a part of Zimbabwe is always with me,” shared Ndlovu.

Ndlovu is a proud father of three children (Jeremiah Thabiso Ndlovu, 17; Zenzele Isabella Ndlovu, 16 and Zahra Ntombiyami Ndlovu, 13 who share his enthusiasm for life and exploration. He credits his family for their influence, particularly the importance of quality time spent together. These shared adventures have shaped his outlook on life and his approach to business.

“Aside from my professional success, the personal achievement I am most proud of is raising three wonderful children who are sane, curious, and passionate about life. They love living large and embracing the world with the same enthusiasm that I do.

“My children have developed a deep sense of value for the world and are genuinely interested in how they can be a part of it and make a difference. Seeing them reflect my values and carry forward a commitment to positively impact the world is incredibly rewarding.”

Ndlovu believes in the power of community. He credits his achievements to the collective effort of the people around him and believes that significant achievements require collaboration.

“One piece of advice that has stuck with me throughout my life is the understanding that the best things to be achieved cannot be achieved alone. It takes super communities to build things and make a difference. I don’t see my achievements as personal; rather, I see them as a communities achievements.

“Growing up with the understanding that ‘it takes a village’ has been a fundamental part of my journey. This perspective has instilled in me a sense of humility and the recognition that collective effort and support are essential for meaningful success.

“Looking back on my journey, I wouldn’t change a thing. Every experience, both personal and professional, has shaped who I am today and has brought me to this point in my life. I believe that each step, with its challenges and successes, has been integral to my growth and the development of African Bush Camps.”

Photography is a cherished hobby for Ndlovu, and his work even graces some of African Bush Camps’ creative materials. Travel remains a passion, with adventures shared with his family. Project design and interior décor are further creative outlets he integrates into his work. The book “The Four Agreements” has significantly influenced his life, providing valuable principles for personal and professional growth. Mentorship is another area he finds fulfilling, taking on individuals to share his wisdom and experiences.

Finding a healthy work-life balance is crucial for Ndlovu. Retreats to remote locations offer him a chance to disconnect, reflect on challenges, and return to his work with renewed energy. He finds inspiration in these escapes, allowing him to maintain balance and perspective.

Away from home remote regions of Australia hold a special place in Ndlovu’s heart, offering landscapes and experiences reminiscent of Africa. Travel, for him, is not just leisure, but a way to gain new perspectives, appreciate the world’s wonders, and create lasting memories with his children.

“Despite the absence of vast wilderness, Australia’s remote areas offer a similar sense of remoteness and richness in landscapes, culture, lifestyle, and climate. It’s a different yet relatable experience. Recently, I have developed a passion for spending at least one month each year exploring different parts of Europe, particularly France and Spain.

“I find immense satisfaction in discovering lesser-known remote villages, immersing myself in their culture and rich histories. This exploration allows me to disconnect from my usual reality and indulge in the beauty and uniqueness of these hidden gems.

“Both in Australia and Europe, these journeys into remote areas offer a sense of escape and a chance to appreciate the diverse wonders our world has to offer. It is a fulfilling way to gain new perspectives, expand my horizons, and create lasting memories.”