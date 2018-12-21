‘School fees hikes need Government approval’

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday said an increase in fees and levies made by schools without its approval is considered unlawful, hence null and void.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government will not approve requests to charge fees in a specific currency as all modes of payment are acceptable.

He said schools that wish to increase school fees and levies must submit their applications to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for approval.

“Statutory Instrument 159A of 2007 gives the official requirements for the approval of fees. It’s recognised that the level of fees and levies charged reflect the economic environment and in the case of some schools, significant revenue is required following the withdrawal of the Government Teachers’ Grant to schools that previously received them,” said Prof Mavima who was in Bulawayo yesterday for the ministry’s strategic planning workshop.

“In light of the above, schools that wish to increase fees and levies need to submit their applications to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary to appreciate the basis upon which the fees and levies are calculated.”

He said schools have to submit current audited accounts, minutes of a properly constituted meeting of not less than 20 percent of the school parents assembly and the proposed budget together with their application.

The Minister said Government will not accept requests by schools to charge fees in a specific currency.

“All modes of payment currently obtaining in Zimbabwe shall be accepted for fees and levies settlement. For the avoidance of doubt, requests by schools for payment in a specific currency are not acceptable,” said Prof Mavima.

He said in order to promote access to education for all, parents and guardians and learners shall be allowed to purchase school uniforms to their best advantage.

The Minister said parents must procure uniforms from the best quotation they can get and must not be restricted.

“All schools are expected to ensure good governance, transparent, a corrupt -free processes in the management of schools,” said Prof Mavima.

He said the Government, through the ministry’s institutions have an obligation to guarantee access to education for all children.

“The intention is to ensure that education prepares all children well for their future and for them to make their contribution to the development of the nation.

“Therefore, everything possible must be done in order to ensure that education is affordable,” said Prof Mavima.—@pamelashumba1