School to be built in honour of massacred Palestinian learners

A NEW school, Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy, is set to be built in Nembudziya, Gokwe, in honour of Palestinian learners who have been killed in the ongoing genocide in the Middle Eastern country.

Construction of the school is being spearheaded by Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust (ZAST) chairperson, Dr Nobert Hosho, who mobilised funds.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri, Member of Parliament for Gokwe-Nembudziya Cde Flora Buka and other senior Government officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amb Almassri said he was deeply moved by the invitation to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy in rural Gokwe, Midlands Province.

“Both Palestine and Zimbabwe have endured prolonged periods of oppression and foreign interference that have hindered our quest for self-determination and social justice,” he said.

“The Palestinian people have been subjected to a brutal occupation for over seven decades. Our lands have been stolen, our homes destroyed, and our families torn apart.

“We have faced relentless violence and discrimination, with little regard for international law or human rights.”

Amb Almassri said the Gaza Strip has been reduced to rubble and over 40 000 Palestinians have been killed, mainly children and women, since Israel launched in ruthless bombardment of Palestine in October last year.

Nearly 80 000 Palestinians have been wounded in the attacks.

He said all universities and schools in Palestine have been destroyed.

“Similarly, the people of Zimbabwe have suffered under economic sanctions imposed by external forces for over two decades,” he said.

“These sanctions have crippled your economy, denied your children access to education, and prevented your people from realising their full potential. For us, sanctions amounts to collective sanctions.

“Even if they maintain the sanctions for a century, they won’t achieve anything, so it is the time for the sanctions to be removed now. It is against this backdrop that I want to acknowledge and praise Dr Nobert Hosho, the founder of Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy.”

Amb Almassri said Dr Hosho was a renowned fighter against oppression in Zimbabwe.

“Dr Hosho’s commitment to education as a means of empowering marginalised communities resonates deeply with my own people’s struggle for freedom and dignity,” said Amb Almassri.

“Education is a fundamental human right that should be accessible to all, regardless of where they come from or what challenges they face. Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy represents a beacon of hope in Gokwe North.

“It will provide quality education to children and other marginalised groups who have been denied this basic right due to poverty or lack of resources. This academy will not only transform lives but also contribute to building a stronger community that can withstand future challenges.”

Ambassador Almassri also expressed appreciation to Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, for the unwavering support to the people of Palestine.

Relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine date back to the liberation struggle and after independence.

“We are confident that President Mnangagwa will fulfil Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an industrialising, knowledge-based upper-middle income country that provides a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.

“As we celebrate this milestone in Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy’s journey towards becoming a reality, let us remember that our struggles are interconnected. The fight for justice and equality knows no borders.

“Let us continue working together towards creating a world where every child can grow up with dignity, free from oppression and discrimination,” he said.