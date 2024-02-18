Schools athletics continue

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

SECONDARY schools in the city are set to resume their track and field championships with the Bulawayo Central District schools clashing today and tomorrow at White City Stadium.

From last week the city’s ceremonial home of athletics has been playing host to competitions between various schools districts. The first to compete were schools in Reigate District, in which Sobukhazi emerged as winner ahead of equally competitive Northlea and Mzilikazi High Schools.

Today, athletes in schools under Bulawayo District enter the stadium in a quest for gold and to win slots for the District’s team.

Bulawayo Central has Milton, Eveline, Townsend, Montrose, Gifford, Hamilton, Liberty and Riverdale schools.

Khami District will follow on February 28 to 29. I’m this District there’s St Bernards, Pumula High, Pumula South Secondary, Amhlophe High, Green Gables, Premier High, Lighthouse, Khami Secondary, Mbonqane, Sizalendaba, Mbuyazwe, Inyanda and Masotsha.

After the inter-schools are done, the inter-districts will follow on March 7 to 8.

Provincial teams in Secondary schools are set to compete at the national finals that have been slated for Mosi Oa Tunya High School, Victoria Falls from March 22 to 24.

Primary schools in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province are expected to have their inter-district events from February 29 to 1 March, again at White City Stadium.

The national finals for primary schools have been set for March 19 to 22 in Masvingo. —@NkosieLegend