Schools barring learners from exams warned

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

THE Government has warned schools against barring learners from sitting for end-of-term examinations due to unpaid fees, urging them to find alternative solutions to address financial issues without compromising students’ right to education.

This comes amid reports that certain schools were denying learners the opportunity to take end-of-term examinations if they have outstanding fees.

Only those who settled their fees in full were permitted to take the examinations, while those with unpaid fees were being redirected to the school grounds.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro, warned schools against compromising children’s education, directing those on the wrong side of the law to immediately take corrective measures.

“It is a fundamental right for every child to access education and no student should be denied the opportunity to sit for examinations due to unpaid fees,” Mr Ndoro said.

“This policy is in alignment with the Government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all students.

“The Government upholds the principle that education is a right for every child. Denying students the opportunity to write examinations because of unpaid fees contravenes this principle.”

The Ministry, Mr Ndoro said, had issued numerous circulars and directives to schools, emphasising that no child should be barred from writing examinations due to non-payment of fees.

He also acknowledged that there were some schools that were defying Government directives and pledged to investigate such instances.

“Schools are encouraged to find alternative ways to address financial issues without compromising the students’ right to education.

“We are aware of reports concerning Glen View High School 1 and 2 and are taking immediate steps to address the situation. The Ministry will be investigating these claims and ensuring that the schools comply with the national policy. Any school found in violation of this policy will be required to take corrective action promptly,” Mr Ndoro said.

Any investigation by The Herald has revealed that certain schools, specifically Glen View High School 1 and 2, are denying students the opportunity to write examinations if they have outstanding fees.

This revelation is just the tip of the iceberg, as the majority of schools are reportedly engaging in the same practice.

Glen View 1 High School Development Committee chairperson, Tarirai Samambgwa, reportedly told parents in a WhatsApp group chat that students with outstanding fees would not be allowed to sit for end-of-term examinations which commenced on July 10.

“Facilitating these examinations requires a significant amount of money, as various materials are needed for science and practical subjects. However, the school is currently facing a challenge due to outstanding payments from some parents.

“This mid-year examination stage is crucial for a child’s education and to ensure its success, it is essential that all school fees are paid in full. Therefore, only students who have paid their school fees in full will be provided with the necessary requirements to sit for these exams,” reads part the message directed to parents.

However, it has emerged that since the beginning of this term, students with unpaid fees were being turned away, albeit discreetly.

Unlike in the past, school authorities were not openly denying them entry, but instead, were directing them to spend their time playing on the school grounds while their peers attended classes.

An Upper Six student at Glen View 1 High, who only identified herself as Hilloo, said her school was defying the Government directive.

“I am not going to school today because I haven’t paid my fees,” she said. “Why bother going? If I do, the security guards will just direct me to the school grounds, and I will only be allowed to leave once everyone else has been dismissed.”

When asked why she was not arranging a payment plan, Hilloo explained that it was difficult due to the school’s requirement of a US$20 upfront fee for payment plans.

“My mother is in South Africa and I am struggling to arrange a payment plan since I don’t have an immediate parent to rely on,” Hilloo said.

She attended only a few lessons this term, as she and other students with unpaid fees were denied access to classes.

Another student, speaking anonymously, revealed that students with unpaid fees were being turned away from classes every day, except on Mondays and Fridays.

“I am studying at home,” she said. “I had hoped to write my end-of-term examinations since I’m writing my Zimsec examinations this year.

“But now I am confused because I have never been assessed and I am unsure if I am on the right track.”

Efforts to get a comment from from Glen View 1 High SDC chairperson were fruitless as his phone went unanswered