Schools in Harare to Open on Wednesday

Schools in Harare are scheduled to commence their academic year on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

This sets them apart as the only schools to have a different opening date compared to the general schools that are scheduled to resume tomorrow, September 4, 2023.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana announced that schools in Harare will commence classes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

