Schools receive health and learning material donation

Some of the items donated by World Vision to Lupane schools and clinics

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MORE than 130 primary and secondary schools, as well as rural health facilities in Lupane, got a shot in the arm after World Vision Zimbabwe donated health and learning materials worth US$63 000.

The gesture comes after realisation that Lupane schools are some of the worst-performing in the province with some recording zero pass rates especially for Grade Seven examinations.

World Vision distributed the materials in the district recently.

Lupane primary, Mtshibini, Ndlovu, AMR, Kusile, Shabula, Zinaphi, Kabela, Somhlanga, Mtshakabhandana, Komba, Phunyuka, Manasa, Malunku, Kwesemvubu, Sibombo, Kana, Msewele, Sinqobile, Mzola 5, Mzola 27, Thokozani, Ntuthuko, Kana 6, BH42, Nono, Dandanda, Gegema, Sefula, Mahlalufikile, Kanyandavu, Chitete, Makulubuse, Mzola 52, Mzola 55 and Matshokotsha are some of the primary schools that have benefited.

Secondary schools are Mabhikwa, AMR, Mtshibini, Amandlethu and Ngubo while Kenyandavu, Dandanda and Mdlankunzi are the three rural health centres that received personal protective equipment (PPE) material.

The schools got stationery, sports accessories and PPE material.

World Vision programmes manager for Lupane district Mrs Sibongumusa Masuku-Ncube said the programme also includes funding construction of classroom blocks as well as water and sanitation projects.

She said some schools and clinics are benefiting through drilling of boreholes and putting up piped water infrastructure.

“World Vision International has two long-term programmes and two short-term grant-funded projects covering a total of 132 schools in the district. To programmes and projects are meant to assist schools in the district to fulfil demands and realise the goals of the new competence-based education curriculum,” said Mrs Masuku-Ncube.

She said her organisation was also assisting to prevent and curb the spread of Covid-19 within communities, schools and health centres as well as supporting the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education catch-up strategy having realised that children missed schooling for many months due to Covid-19 especially the Grade Sevens who will be sitting for examinations.

Mrs Masuku-Ncube said materials for schools included textbooks, early child development learning materials and library books to inculcate a culture of reading.

She said World Vision also works with other partners such as IGATE and ProFuturo to capacitate schools and the community at large.

The organisation, which is visible all over the world, started operating in Zimbabwe in 1973 and its programmes include relief and development projects designed to address needs of communities especially children and more than two million people are benefiting each year.

The idea is to enhance education and life skills, support water and sanitation, health and nutrition as well as improve schools’ results.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane said the gesture is a welcome development as it will go a long way in developing the district.

“I am aware of the developments in the district and this is a welcome development which will help learners. Children were finding it difficult to learn because libraries have no books while parents were hard hit by Covid-19,” said Chief Mabhikwa.

He urged teachers, children and parents to work together to improve the pass rate in the district.

Chief Mabhikwa said it was pleasing to note that some schools were also getting solar equipment in an effort to promote e-learning. — @ncubeleon.