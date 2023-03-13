COMMENT: Schools should act decisively to stamp out bullying

SCHOOLS must heed President Mnangagwa’s calls to expel bullies to achieve a peaceful learning atmosphere at learning institutions.

The President’s calls follow the suicide of a 15-year-old Hamilton High School pupil in Bulawayo after complaining of bullying at his school.

Jayden Saudan, who was a Form Three pupil at Hamilton High School in Bulawayo, drank a pesticide at his family home in Montrose suburb.

He died a day after taking the poison.

Jayden’s death came barely a month after another Hamilton High School learner fatally stabbed a Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16).

Two boys from Hamilton High School were arrested in connection with Wayne’s death and one of them has since appeared in court facing murder charges.

The learner’s death was a culmination of a series of turf wars pitting pupils from various schools in the city.

“It is worrisome from the reports I get that some end up committing suicide while some kill each other due to bullying. Parents should play their role in telling their children not to participate in bullying others,” said President Mnangagwa during a national field day at his farm in Kwekwe on Saturday.

He said the Government was looking at ways of dealing with the issue.

He said those that bully others should be expelled from school to create a conducive learning environment.

“I call upon everyone including chiefs, headmen and the church to continue preaching the gospel of peace and love.

The church must emphasise on the issue of bullying and drug abuse as I think the church has a big role to play in educating people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The issue of bullying cannot be allowed to continue and we urge the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to consider holding school authorities liable, criminally even, for any injury, loss of life and any form of mental illness developed by pupils as a result of bullying within their respective institutions.

It is high time the Ministry of Education crafts a policy that would punish authorities whose schools have turned into centres of violence and bullying that leave pupils as young as 15 years old with no other option but to take their lives.

Of what use to the country are those school authorities who preside over such chaos in schools, the very institutions meant to incubate the future generation?

Bullying, at times disguised as an initiation, happens in schools right before the eyes of authorities and they choose to look away. This has to stop.

Schools should be a safe environment for learners so that they can strive to be at their best in things that build their lives and contribute to the growth of our nation.

The Second Republic is preaching the gospel of innovation and creating employers and schools play a critical role in feeding into that vision.