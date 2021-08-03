Schools start preps for opening

Vulindlela Primary School in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, which has been built to decongest Mkhithika Thebe Primary School in the same suburb

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

SCHOOLS have started updating learning infrastructure to ensure physical distancing once they open, as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Schools closed on June 4 and were set to be opened on June 28 but re-opening was postponed because of the pandemic. President Mnangagwa is yet to announce when schools will open. In the meantime, Government is preparing for opening of schools.

In an interview, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said some schools had already started increasing infrastructure.

“Schools are still closed but preparations are underway so that when they open, our schools will be ready. The ministry has begun preparations for schools opening in all the provinces. Schools have embarked on construction work to increase their infrastructure in an effort to decongest existing structures and enable social and physical distancing.

“Schools such as Ntuthuko Primary, Sinqobile Primary, Makulubise Primary, Mahlalufikile Primary all in Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province have embarked on the exercise.

“Other schools with social and physical distancing challenges have also been encouraged to follow suit. We are emphasising that our schools should engage partners to assist them in developing infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said a number of donors and development partners were assisting schools with resources in the prevention and management of Covid-19.

He said some were assisting schools with PPEs while others were assisting in development of water and sanitation facilities and classrooms.

“We have a number of projects that are ongoing as we speak. Boreholes and new water sources have been drilled at Mwewele Primary, Mahlalufikile Primary and Kana Primary in Matabeleland North Province. In Manicaland Province, Tonhorai Primary (Mutare), Munyoro High, Chitova Primary have had their roofs repaired. Munyoro High school also embarked on the programme of reducing three-seater desks and replacing them with single-seater desks to allow for physical and social distancing.

“In Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Vulindlela Primary School will open its doors for the first time to ECDA up to Grade 4 learners at Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai area to decongest Mkhithika Thebe Primary School.

“In the same area of Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai, a new secondary school has been built to decongest Luveve and Cowdray Park High Schools.

Learners residing in Cowdray Park but attending school in other areas can access education at the newly registered secondary school.

Eveline High School parents have successfully drilled a borehole at their hostels to effectively manage water and sanitation issues. Borehole drilling is also work in progress at Luveve High School to support its reticulated system,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said all public schools were however in need of sanitisers, liquid soap and disinfectants before schools open considering the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said in the Midlands Province preparations for reopening of schools has seen 35 applications for school registrations which will help decongest other schools. Mr Ndoro said 217 schools have had their water sources rehabilitated and seven schools have constructed new classroom blocks to decongest existing infrastructure.

“In Matabeleland South Province at least 25 schools have refurbished their water and ablution facilities in a bid to do away with blair toilets completely.

Meanwhile, in view of the prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, learners should utilise distance learning materials accessible on the ministry’s website: <https://mopsezw.learningpassport.unicef.org/>,” he said.

Most schools in the country have had a challenge in enforcing physical distancing due to limited learning space. Schools have had to conduct lessons on a rotational basis in order to decongest classrooms. — @DubeMatutu