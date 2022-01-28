Breaking News
Schools to open on 7 February

Schools to open on 7 February

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Schools to open on 7 February

28 Jan, 2022 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Schools to open on 7 February

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has announced that schools will open on February 7 and the curfew will now start from midnight to 5.30am, and businesses are encouraged to go back to working from their offices.

Restaurants and hotels offering catering services can now operate from 8am to 10pm. Bars and night clubs should open for vaccinated persons only during the same operating hours as hotels.

Quarantine for returning locals has been lifted as long as they are vaccinated. – @bonganinkunzi

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting