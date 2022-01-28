Schools to open on 7 February

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has announced that schools will open on February 7 and the curfew will now start from midnight to 5.30am, and businesses are encouraged to go back to working from their offices.

Restaurants and hotels offering catering services can now operate from 8am to 10pm. Bars and night clubs should open for vaccinated persons only during the same operating hours as hotels.

Quarantine for returning locals has been lifted as long as they are vaccinated. – @bonganinkunzi