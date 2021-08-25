Schools to re-open on Monday

Chronicle Reporter

SCHOOLS will reopen on Monday next week for examination classes while non-examination classes will commence on September 6, Government announced on Wednesday.

In a post Cabinet brief, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said restaurants have also been given a green light to serve sit-in customers on condition that they are fully vaccinated and follow Covid-19 prevention protocols.

With regards to schools opening, Minister Mutsvangwa said intercity transportation for learners will be allowed during the re-opening of schools subject to monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

More details to follow