Schools to remain closed due to Covid-19 – Chiwenga

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ACTING President and Health and Child Care Minister Dr Constatino Chiwenga has extended the lockdown by two weeks and declared that schools will remain closed.

In a statement, Acting President Chiwenga said schools and parents will be given a week after the two-week lockdown to prepare for schools if the environment is conducive.

He encouraged members of the public to continue wearing face masks, sanitise, wash hands with soap and to avoid crowds and gatherings.