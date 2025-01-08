Schoolwear producers stretched as demand gallops

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

AS the first term of 2025 looms, Bulawayo producers of school uniforms and learning accessories are facing an overwhelming surge in demand, with many small to medium enterprises (SMEs) working around the clock to meet orders.

The back-to-school season has presented a lucrative opportunity for uniform manufacturers and traders.

In recent years, many established companies have closed, leaving room for smaller, more nimble producers to step in and fill the gap.

These SMEs, operated by skilled personnel, are meeting the growing demand and competing with former industry giants, offering high-quality school wear products at competitive prices.

Previously, parents and guardians would crowd major uniform suppliers weeks before school opening. However, the rise of local SMEs in Bulawayo offers an alternative, with many parents opting for high-quality, locally produced school wear at competitive prices.

Today, indigenous fashion designers and producers are capitalising on this space, providing uniforms for schools. With over six million learners in the country, the market is vast and local SMEs are eager to claim their share.

At the SMEs Centre at OK Mart in Bulawayo, a Chronicle news crew found a bustling scene of garment producers working tirelessly to meet deadlines. Various uniforms, including those for almost every school, were on display, with prices ranging from US$10 for a complete uniform, set to US$25 for bags.

Ms Samkeliso Nyambiri, one of the producers at the SMEs Centre, said they are struggling to keep up with the demand.

“We are ready to supply the market with school uniforms, but our capacity is being stretched. We had three days without electricity, which set us back, and some of our clients won’t receive their orders on time,” she said.

Ms Nyambiri’s small team of five employees is simply not enough to meet the growing orders. Despite being stocked with common materials, the shortage of manpower is a significant challenge.

“We’re doing our best, but it’s hard to keep up with the pace,” she added.

Another producer, Ms Juliana Mujuru, shared similar frustrations.

“The customers come all at once, and the pressure is immense. Sometimes, we have to sleep at work just to meet the deadline. The mosquito bites and cold winds make it tough, but we’re committed to delivering,” she said.

Ms Mujuru also cited working capital as a significant hurdle.

“We get more orders than we can handle, and without enough funds, it’s hard to meet the demand,” she said.

Adding to the challenges, substandard products flooding the market at lower prices are making it difficult for SMEs to compete. Some uniforms are being sold for as little as US$3, which undercuts the prices of high-quality, locally produced garments.

Power cuts are another persistent issue, with many businesses struggling to maintain consistent production. Mr Adam Mlambo, a shop assistant at Prigar Marketing, said: “The power cuts are making it hard to meet deadlines. To compensate, we’re working night shifts to cover the gap, but it’s not easy.”

Bulawayo SMEs Chamber programmes co-ordinator, Mr Nketa Mangoye Dlamini, pointed out that many of the SMEs are struggling with working capital, which limits their ability to produce in large quantities.

“Most of our members depend on their personal finances, which affects their production capacity. We need to address this issue, and it is important to stock materials at the centre to reduce the time spent sourcing supplies from town,” he said.

Despite these challenges, there is a bright spot in the form of the Maker Space initiative. Funded by UN Women in partnership with the Government, the Maker Space provides a collaborative environment for women entrepreneurs in garment manufacturing. The facility offers advanced machinery and software, enabling women to enhance their productivity and competitiveness.

“This has helped reduce the time spent outsourcing services like embroidery and promotes mass production,” said Mr Dlamini. —@SikhulekelaniM1