Schweppes Africa Holdings targets Botswana expansion

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

BEVERAGES producer, Schweppes Africa Holdings Limited, has revealed plans to expand operations to neighbouring Botswana as part of a broad regional growth strategy under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The company’s board chairman, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu, told a Botswana delegation that conducted a tour of its plant in Harare today that engagements over the expansion plan were already at an advanced stage.

He said for the past several years, Schweppes has been following with keen interest developments under the ambitious AfCFTA agreement, which came into force in 2019.

Touted to be the world’s largest free trade area bringing together the 55 countries of the African Union and eight regional economic communities, the historic AfCFTA deal entered into force on May 2019 after 24 member states including Zimbabwe ratified it.

“A significant shift that has taken place in our strategic thinking during the last six months is to actively consider expanding our fruit production and processing operations into Botswana,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“We are in dialogue with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) officials regarding our plans to expand our fruit production and processing business and are enjoying their unstinting and consistent support.

“When we started the engagements with our Botswana counterparts earlier this year, we never thought it would culminate in this high profile engagement on the side-lines of the 44th SADC Heads of State Summit,” he said.

“We are honoured to host you and your delegation for the next hour or so to introduce our business to you, which will be handled by our executive management-before we do the plant tour.”

Ndlovu said Schweppes Holdings was excited about the prospect of expanding to Botswana, which shares long-standing historical, social and cultural affinity and links with Zimbabwe.

“Suffice to say that this engagement is a culmination of the cordial and friendly relationship between our two Governments,” he said.

“We hope that today’s visit will buttress the work that has been put together by the teams and what we hope to achieve together in the citrus value chain.

“We believe in strong collaborations and skills transfer that we wish to continue to establish between us.”

Mr Ndlovu said Schweppes has also participated in the recent SADC Industrialisation Week workshops that have were held on the side-lines of the ongoing SADC annual conference in Harare.

“We are completely aligned with SADC goals to achieve economic development, peace, security, growth, alleviate poverty, enhance standard and quality of life of the people of Southern Africa,” he said.

“All of these regional and continental developments require us to take stock of opportunities and risks that we face as a business-and to take the necessary mitigation measures,” said Mr Ndlovu.