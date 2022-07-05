Score Energy drink ambassador, DweezyBwoiWonder to promote brand in Zim

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Dylan Nyambe aka DweezyBwoiWonder has his eyes set on bringing one of South Africa’s most consumed energy drinks, Score to Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean-born and South Africa-based musician landed a deal to be the brand ambassador for the energy drink for Gauteng province in South Africa in April. To fulfill his ambassadorial role, Dweezy Boi Wonder is rolling out various initiatives to market the energy drink to the rest of Africa, with Zimbabwe included.

“Score is one of the biggest energy drinks brands in Southern Africa. With the new flavour Umhlonyane, we want to penetrate the African market. So far, we’ve promoted Umhlonyane in three countries including Nigeria, Zambia and Tanzania. Zimbabwe and Botswana are next,” said Dweezy Boi Wonder.

He said by bringing Score energy drink to Zimbabwe, he hopes to create avenues of job creation. – @mthabisi_mthire