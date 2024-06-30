Scores benefit from Nkulumane health and feeding expo

Co founders of the Van Beek foundation Seth Van Beek and Tiffany Van Beek

SCORES of people received free health consultation, medication and grocery hampers during the health and feeding expo that was held at Mncumbatha Primary School in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb on Saturday.

The programme was organised by Van-Beek Foundation in partnership with Ward 20 councillor, Cde Sandra Ndebele, and Pusheka Girl.

The organizers also provided free means to the participants. The event kicked off with entertainment in the form of song and dance by invited groups while others presented drama and recited poems.

One of the beneficiaries, Constance Sibanda, who is visually impaired expressed gratitude to the hosts for chipping in to assist the less privileged in society.

Those with severe health conditions and could not be assisted were referred to the nearest clinic and hospitals for adequate attention.

“People were greatly assisted at this event by accessing free medical care and tablets for conditions like high blood pressure. Those could not afford treatment, and the elderly also received money to seek professional help at health facilities,” said Mrs Ronica Matshena, a local resident.

Cofounders of the Van Beek family foundation, Mr Seth Van Beek and Ms Tiffany Van Beek commended the turnout and said their objectives were met.

“People were provided with free medical care and medication and a number of individuals were sent for free scanning,” said Mr Van Beek.

“Our whole vision was to create a positive impact in the lives of people today and I think we achieved that today.”