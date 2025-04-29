Scores bid farewell to mother figure Kunzekweguta

Businessman, Mr Clemence Kunzekweguta (right) and his children during the body viewing of his wife, the late Mrs Constance Kunzekweguta, at the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Kumalo suburb, Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Nkosilathi Sibanda

IT was not the usual kind of Monday, as scores of people gathered to bid farewell to one of the city’s most esteemed and loyal residents, Mrs Constance Kunzekweguta, who passed away on April 22.

The late, Mrs Constance Kunzekweguta, died last Tuesday. She was the wife of prominent businessman and philanthropist Mr Clemence Kunzekweguta, of Fort Investment Private Limited and Kunze Enterprises, which trades as Zero Suppliers Enterprises, a company of which she was also a co-director and founder.

A devout Catholic, she was remembered as someone who, even in the gravest of times, knew where to find wisdom. It was in the unwavering faith she held in the Lord, deeply rooted in the Catholic Church, that she earned her stripes. She led a quiet life, away from the madding crowd, yet always close to those in need, ready to assist whenever possible.

Mrs Kunzekweguta, who was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Monday, was honoured with the grandeur of a Requiem Mass, a service that brought together family, Catholic faithful from all walks of life, acquaintances, strangers, and community members from near and far. All came to pay their last respects at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Kumalo suburb.

Hers was a send-off warmly held and received, as mourners, though solemn, also celebrated a life filled with fond memories. Heartfelt tributes were shared. She touched souls and changed lives. As a schoolteacher — just like her husband — she mastered the art of humility and was known to be down-to-earth.

From Manicaland, where she was born and taught for some time, she is highly regarded. In Bulawayo, she was affectionately called “Mother,” having uplifted many lives and opened doors of opportunity. She was praised as a beacon of light and hope by the many speakers who had known and worked alongside her.

Within the Catholic Church, where her faith stood firm, Mrs Kunzekweguta left an enduring legacy that the faithful at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and beyond will look to as a shining example of stewardship and devotion.

The funeral service was attended by the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North — Judith Ncube and Richard Moyo, respectively. Their presence validated the immense and reputable stature Mrs Kunzekweguta held in society.

Her community impact was well known and respected. She was a vital link in the chain of economic empowerment. Both ministers paid tribute to Mrs Kunzekweguta, acknowledging the legacy she leaves behind.

“We have lost a mother of the nation. She was a woman of strength, a pillar, and an example of how we must serve the Lord and our community.

“She was caring. I also want to comfort one of our most supportive businesspeople, Mr Clemence Kunzekweguta. He is a champion of empowerment, resilience and patriotism. May he and his family find comfort and continue the legacy left behind by umama,” said Minister Ncube

Minister Moyo said: “We are deeply pained by the passing of Mrs Kunzekweguta. As the province of Matabeleland North, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family. Mrs Kunzekweguta was more than a mother.”

Clergy from the Catholic Church officiated at the service and burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery, joined by leaders from other faith-based denominations. Captains of industry and commerce, business stakeholders, City of Bulawayo officials, school heads, publishers, farmers and residents from all walks of life came to pay their respects.

The most touching moment of the funeral service came when Mr Clemence Kunzekweguta delivered a heartfelt poem titled The Soliloquy of a Grateful Soul.

“I remember vividly, in the mountains of Nyanga, the most beautiful lady among teachers. It was the demeanour, the deportment, the grace with which you carried yourself that caught my eye and captured my heart.

“I remember I had nothing. I had a minimum balance of $5 in my POSB bank account. No car, no house, no bed, absolutely nothing. It was just me and my black beard. And thank you, Lord, for the gift of such a precious lady in my life, without whom I could never have become what I am,” said Mr Kunzekweguta.

The late Mrs Kunzekweguta was born on August 1, 1963 in Buhera District, Manicaland Province. She became a key figure in the lives of many in Bulawayo and beyond.

She was a member of the City of Bulawayo Festivities Committee, which organises events during the Christmas season, particularly at Centenary Park, Nketa Park and for the MacDonald community in Mzilikazi suburb.

She worked closely with Mrs Nesisa Mpofu of the City of Bulawayo. As a devout Catholic, Mrs Kunzekweguta also served as the Head of the Childhood Missionary Association at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, where she diligently guided children towards a faithful and humble way of serving the Lord and their community.

Mrs Kunzekweguta is survived by her husband, five children, two sons and three daughters and one grandchild.