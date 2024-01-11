Scores graduate in Hwange through Angel of Hope Foundation, ZOU partnership

From left to right. Hwange businesswoman Ms Abigail Ncube , Hwange senior prosecutor Jamesina Erica Makanza and Matabeleland North provincial counsellor Ms Carolyn Ndlovu showing their certificates ahead of the graduation ceremony

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

FIRST Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa is expected to hand over certificates to scores of graduates who completed different courses through the Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (Zou) in Hwange.

This is the second time Amai Mnangagwa will be handing over certificates after a similar gesture last year at the Hwange Colliery Stadium as she takes her philanthropic work to the coal mining town in Matabeleland North.

Graduands who are drawn from citizens who are into various sectors of the economy undertook courses in counselling, food and nutrition, carpentry, welding, and many others.

Graduands have already gathered at the Colliery Stadium waiting for the official proceedings to start.

Some of the students are Government workers, community members and others.

To speed up the process, the excited graduands have already been handed their certificates waiting for the official graduation ceremony.

The First Lady has been taking her philanthropic work across the country where she has been doing various kinds of work in education, health, cultural values, and other projects particularly targeting vulnerable members of the society in the countryside.