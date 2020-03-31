Scores queue for gas as 21-day lockdown begins

While most people including vendors complied with the Governement lockdown call, there were still some residents who were still queueing for gas in Nkulumane, Bulawayo yesterday.

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

BULAWAYO residents went on a panic buying spree of Liquid petroleum (LP) gas over the weekend and yesterday in preparation for the 21-day lockdown which commenced yesterday.

Residents queued for hours following fears that they may be unable to access the essential commodity in case of power cuts.

Government declared a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 which has killed more than 35 000 people globally with seven cases and one death having been recorded in Zimbabwe.

Hundreds of people thronged gas stations in the city, with one of the longest queues seen at a Value Gas Outlet in Kelvin industrial area, near Tshabalala suburb.

There were many cars parked at the entrance and securing a spot was difficult. Scores of women were sitting on their gas canisters and some said they had been queuing for more than five hours.

There were two long queues inside the company premises while the other was outside.

Most of the people in the queue looked tired and women were shielding themselves from the scotching sun using headwraps and sarongs.

The gas was selling for $60 per kilogramme.

Miss Caroline Nare, from Tshabalala suburb said she bought the gas in case there were power cuts during the lockdown.

“This is not something that we have seen before and we are not sure of what service delivery is going to be like. It’s better to be prepared and have back up in case we have power cuts,” she said.

Caroline’s mother, who only identified herself as Ms Nare said she was afraid she could run out of money during the lockdown period and fail to fill up the gas hence the decision to buy yesterday.

Some of residents said they had travelled from as far as Cowdray Park and Emgwanwini suburbs.

They said they came all the way because the station was charging lower prices compared to dealers in their suburbs that were charging $110 per kilogramme.

“I bought gas at $85 per kg in town yesterday and I was told by a friend later that here its $60. I decided that it was better to get another canister and fill it up for my mother,” said Mr Ndumiso Sibanda from Emganwini suburb.

Mr Sifiso Dube, a supervisor at the station, said they served hundreds of people over the weekend as people prepared for the lockdown.

“On average we sell about two tonnes of gas a day but over the last few days we have been selling in excess of four tonnes a day. Today we are only left with one tonne of gas yet there is a very long queue,” he said.

Mr Dube said he was not sure of when the company would get more gas as it is imported.

