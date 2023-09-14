Scores throng National Hero Cde Joshua Malinga’s send off

Nqobile Tshili, Online Writer

THE send-off funeral service for National Hero and champion for disability rights Cde Joshua Malinga is being held on Thursday morning in Bulawayo at the Amphitheatre.

Mourners including Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is among those who are already in attendance.

Cde Malinga, was a Special Advisor on Disability Issues to President Mnangagwa will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Mourners are still trickling into the venue.