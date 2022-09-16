Scorpions Kings to perform in Byo for two hours – organisers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SCORPION Kings duo of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are expected in the country on Sunday afternoon where they are billed to perform in Bulawayo on Sunday night.

The Amapiano kingpins were last in the city in January this year where they rocked crowds at Eyadini.

The duo that is billed to perform at The Boundary, according to event organisers, will perform for two hours. This comes following complaints from show attendees as most SA acts have been performing for 30 minutes at most. These include Nkosazana Daughter and Bootle among others.

One of the organisers, 3D Events director Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said everything is going accordingly.

“The show’s going on. Scorpion Kings are expected to jet in at 4.15pm on Sunday where they will be welcomed by Ben Chest. The duo will perform for two hours from 11.30pm. Before that, a number of acts will take to the stage and these include DJs Kead Wikead, Mufali, Eugy, Zim Dance, Liz, Wellyonz and Ras Obido,” said Mdu.

He assured fans that there will be high security.

“This time around, we’ve scaled up our security to over 100%, from the cars to inside the venue.” – @mthabisi_mthire