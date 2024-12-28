Scotland FC Bulawayo supporters chapter gives back to community

Innocent [email protected]

THE Scottland FC Bulawayo Supporters Chapter has made a kind-hearted donation of foodstuffs to Emthunzi WeLanga Children’s Home.

Additionally, the chapter has provided sanitary wear to young girls in Mizilikazi, which was sourced by national supporters chapter chairperson Edith Majama and handed over at the suburb’s Youth Center.

Thabani “Mthizozo” Gumbo, Chairman of the Bulawayo Scotland Chapter, highlighted the importance of giving back to the community. “As Scotland FC supporters, we believe that charitable donations are a vital part of our social corporate responsibility. We take pride in making a positive impact on the lives of those around us. Our goal is not only to support our team but also to uplift our community.”

Gumbo encouraged other clubs to follow their lead, promoting unity and kindness through similar charitable activities.

Takudzwa Murebwa, Organising Secretary of the Bulawayo Chapter, expressed optimism about the team’s prospects for the upcoming year.

“2025 is shaping up to be an incredible year for Scotland FC. We’re hopeful that our team will excel on the pitch, and we’re committed to supporting them every step of the way. With unity and determination, we’re confident that we can achieve great things together. We would like to pay gratitude to our club president Scott Sakupwanya,” said Muremba.