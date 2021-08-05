Scott Vincent looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ARGUABLY Zimbabwe’s best performer in the Tokyo Olympics, golfer Scott Vincent, is already looking ahead to another dance at the global sporting showpiece following his incredible experience in Japan.

Vincent, who went to the Olympics ranked 51st in the world, finished 16th overall out of a field of 60 following a strong comeback in the final rounds after a poor first-round, has expressed his desire to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“l loved the experience (Olympics); I can’t wait to try and make the team for Paris 2024. That’s definitely a goal of mine. It (Tokyo Olympics) was such an awesome experience to be around all the top athletes in the world and rub shoulders with them. So, I’m really thankful for this opportunity, really blessed to be here and thank you to Zimbabwe for giving me this opportunity. Hopefully I’ve done everyone proud and I look forward to another opportunity to represent Zimbabwe in the future,” Vincent said.

The 29-year-old was among five Zimbabwean athletes in the Games, with swimmers Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar, rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin and sprinter Ngoni Makusha.

Katai and Wetzlar set personal best times, while Purcell-Gilpin finished in the semi-finals of the C/D category after he came sixth in the quarter-finals.

Only the top three progressed to the semi-finals in the A/B category and those that finished outside that ranking competed in the C/D semi-finals.

Donata clocked 1 minute 02.73 seconds in the 100m backstroke heat, with Wetzlar finishing the 100m freestyle in 50.31 seconds.

Makusha failed to progress to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m dash, finishing a disappointing seventh in his first-round heat in a time of 10.43 seconds. Makusha, with a personal best time of 10.17 seconds had completed the preliminary round in 10.32 seconds.

Vincent recovered from a difficult opening round when he carded two-over-par. – @ZililoR