Scotts Maphuma set for magical Amapiano debut in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE buzz around the Amapiano music scene is palpable, and today marks a significant moment for fans in Bulawayo as the celebrated South African artiste, Scotts Maphuma, makes his highly anticipated debut performance at the Cosmopolitan VIP Lounge.

Known for his infectious catchphrase, Bathini bona, Maphuma has taken the music world by storm with hits like Beke le beke, Biri Marung, and Shayi moto.

The performance promises to be an electrifying experience for attendees, fuelled by the demand from enthusiastic fans. Organised by 3D Events, the concert is set to carry on the festive spirit of January, following a vibrant holiday season.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa, the director of 3D Events, expressed his excitement about bringing Maphuma to Bulawayo.

“Scotts Maphuma is by far the hottest artiste right now. We had plans to bring him in December, but due to other commitments on his part, we couldn’t have him. Why January? Because we want to continue with the festive mood from December. We hope to have a great time with him.”

To enhance the concert experience, 3D Events has partnered with ZimTickets, a leading ticketing company that is transforming the e-ticketing landscape in Bulawayo and beyond. The collaboration aims to streamline ticket sales and improve access control for the high-demand event.

ZimTickets has emerged as a game-changer in the ticketing sector, offering a host of features that set it apart from traditional ticketing platforms. Prudence Moyo, the Sales, Marketing, and Operations Manager at ZimTickets, highlighted the company’s commitment to providing a seamless ticketing experience.

“ZimTickets allows attendees to receive digital tickets that can be easily shared through email or messaging apps like WhatsApp. This convenience ensures that fans can secure their tickets without the hassle of physical copies.

“The platform boasts a secure access control system designed to minimise ticket leakage and unauthorised entry, ensuring that only legitimate ticket holders gain access to the event,” she said.

For event organisers unfamiliar with digital ticketing, ZimTickets offers various options, including Quick Response (QR) codes, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands, and RFID card tickets. These technologies enhance security and streamline the entry process, making it easier for attendees to access the venue.

She also outlined how, “Organisers have direct access to ZimTickets’ system, allowing them to monitor ticket sales progress, manage event logistics, and make real-time adjustments as necessary.”

Furthermore, the platform provides detailed, real-time reports on ticketing data. Organisers can track ticket sales, attendee entry and exit patterns, and identify no-shows, offering valuable insights into audience behaviour.

ZimTickets has shown the potential to deliver marketing reports based on attendee behaviour observed during entry, helping organisers tailor their strategies for future events. Unlike other platforms that prioritise maximising sales volume, ZimTickets places significant emphasis on reducing ticket leakage.

In support of Maphuma’s performance, local artistes such as Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Crazy Dee, and DJ Sands will also take to the stage, showcasing the vibrant local music scene. This blend of local and regional talent promises to create a rich cultural experience for attendees.

