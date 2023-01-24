Scud to bounce back- Delta

Senior Business Reporter

THE iconic Scud sorghum beer is set to bounce back in the market as Delta Corporation seeks to cover supply gaps, company secretary Faith Musinga has said.

The listed beverage maker is buoyed by the performance of its sorghum beer volume which grew by 11 percent for the quarter that ended 31 December 2022 compared to the prior year and is up 12 percent for the other nine months.

There is an encouraging uptake of Chibuku Super which is being seeded into the market ahead of the planned investment in local production capacity in the coming financial year, the company said.

In a trading update, Musinga said the sorghum category continues to benefit from increased brand activities which coincides with Chibuku brand’s 60th anniversary.

“The installation of additional production capacity at Harare brewery is in progress for commissioning during the first half of 2023.

“ There are ongoing efforts to optimise the available PET production capacity across the regional countries and to revive the Scud pack to cover supply gaps,” said Musinga.