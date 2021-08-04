SDA choir, Praise Family successfully launches album virtually

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Sabbath Day, a holy day was indeed special this past weekend as Bulawayo-based choir Praise Family successfully launched their fourth studio album with an amazing performance online.

The live recording was broadcast on the Praise Family Facebook and YouTube pages. Interestingly, the album titled Sizanqoba lived up to its title as the group managed to woo a significant virtual audience.

Before launching the album, the group performed the Praise Family anthem which fired up the comments section as the anthem seemed familiar to the group’s followers. The album has tracks, Jesu yikukhanya, Unguthixo, Makadume, Sizonqoba, Great Jehovah, Sihamba naye, Father, Jesu malusi wam’, Kumbira and I need you.

The group’s conductor and songwriter Mandlenkosi Nyoni kept the 46-member crew on its toes in ensuring the group delivered a flawless act that would be worth people’s mobile data.

Detailing the album, one of the Praise Family members, Lisben Ncube said: “Sizonqoba, meaning we shall overcome, is our fourth album following the release of The time to look up, Uphakeme and Umzamo.

“The album talks about a God who is loving, mighty, powerful, and who’s leading us in this Christian journey. Our faith is centred on believing that He will never leave nor forsake us. These songs also direct us to a God who is a victorious fighter.”

Ncube said the launch of the album virtually showed the tough times the world is faced with due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The album, Ncube said seeks to give words of encouragement to people that they shall overcome the pandemic which has left devastating effects in communities.

“Our album launch comes at a time when this global pandemic has left many people hopeless of the future since the outbreak has brought about lots of deaths, job losses, family disintegration, stress and many other challenges.

“This album is, however, a reminder that no matter what we face, we shall overcome and we have every reason to look forward to a brighter future because we have a Saviour who loves and died for us.”

He said as Praise Family, they are a living testimony of the album title, Sizonqoba.

The album is now available on all major digital platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music.

“The CDs and DVDs are being sold in Bulawayo, Harare and South Africa and can be ordered through the group’s social media platforms,” Ncube said.

Praise Family, registered at Pelandaba Seventh-Day Adventist Church was formed in 1992 and has grown over the years to be a flagship for the SDA’s in the city. From soprano, altor, tenor and bass, the members are scattered all over to form one of the largest choirs in the city.

The members include the soprano crew of Opinion Mlotshwa Sakala, Alice N Phiri, Sikhangezile Ncube, Thando Mzuzi, Nomvula Siwela, Sanelisiwe Lunga, Princess Moyo, Princess Sibanda, Ntobeko C Ndlovu, Nokulunga Nxele, Silungile Ncube. Alto has the likes of Andile N Moyo, Andile Juliet Moyo, Sibonginkosi Dube, Nkosinomusa Nleya, Hathway M Ntini, Lwandile Khumalo, Karen Msagwiza, Thandeka Amanda Ndlovu, Talent Nyamhamba, Vuyiso Skhosana, Claris Tongoma, Florence Ncube, Priscilla Ngwenya and Sharon. Tenor includes Thulani Moyo, Bongani Ncube, Munetsi Joel, Gwatiringa Steve, Tavakanashe Chrishenry Sithole, Lisben Ncube, Methembe Mpala, Bafana Sibanda, Mandlenkosi Nyoni, Babongile Mhlanga, Evans Moyo, Mthandazo Nkomazana and Leeroy Ncube.

The bass crew is made up of Mpenduloyenkosi Ndlovu, Ashley Gabilo, Witness Mpofu, Besuthu, Arthur Chikomo, Brendan Sbusiso Moyo, Thandazani Ndhlovu, Ayibongwe Nhliziyo and Mbongiseni Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire