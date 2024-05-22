SDA Church campaigns against drug abuse

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

THE Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church Ematsheni branch in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb on Sunday launched an anti-drug and substance abuse campaign aimed at tackling the crisis affecting mostly the youth.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness and equip residents with information and education on how to combat this social ill.

The campaign kicked off with a vibrant march through the streets of Entumbane, commencing at Entumbane Complex.

The parade passed through Zothile, Nhlalo Shopping Centres before ending at Nhliziyo Shopping Centre.

Ward 10 councillor, Mrs Khalazani Ndlovu, applauded the church’s initiative and called on other churches to emulate the programme.

“I want to commend the SDA Church for this programme. The issue of drug and substance abuse is one that requires a collective effort,” he said.

“We hope it yields immense results because people now tend to ignore such programmes because they say the message is the same, but we will not stop having such initiatives and I want to implore other churches to join in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Drugs are a societal threat, and we must work together to eradicate them.”

During the campaign, a mental health nurse from a local institution, Miss Privilege Siwela, shared insight into the dangers of drug and substance abuse and encouraged residents to seek help if they are struggling with addiction.

“My message to the residents today is that help is available for those who already have a problem with drug addiction,” she said.

“Institutions like Ingutsheni Central Hospital and churches are there to support addicts in their recovery journey, so, if we notice our loved ones sinking into addiction, let us seek help for them,” she said.

One of the church youths who was part of the speakers at the campaign, Miss Natasha Siwela, discouraged her peers from engaging in drug and substance abuse.

“Young people, let us stop to start. What this means is that we stop indulging in drug use in the first place and that helps us to maintain our bodies clean in the highest sense of the word,” she said.

“The Bible says our bodies are the temple of the Lord and cleanliness is next to Godliness, so, let us keep God’s temple clean.”

The campaign will last for two-weeks and coincides with the church’s West Zimbabwe Conference programme on community impact programmes.

The initiative combines educational sessions on the dangers of drug abuse with prayer services aimed at providing spiritual support to those struggling with addiction.

It comes after a recent survey by the Active Youth Zimbabwe Trust (AYZT) identified Entumbane as one of the areas worst hit by drug and substance abuse in Bulawayo.

Drugs like mbanje and others are reportedly prevalent, causing concern among residents. By combining education, prayer and community engagement, the SDA Church hopes to make a significant impact in the fight against drug abuse in the suburb.