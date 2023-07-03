SDA Church Honours Musician

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

GOSPEL musician Everton Mlalazi has been recognized and honored by his church- the Seventh Day Adventists for his ‘exceptional contribution to the music industry’.

The Harare-based artist has received a number of awards both locally and outside the country since breaking into the music scene during the start of the Covid-19 era around 2020.

Mlalazi received his latest award in Botswana from the Southern African, Indian Ocean Division (SID) which oversees SDA churches, mainly in the SADC region of the SDA Church.

The award was presented by the SID Youth Department during a ceremony that was held in Gaborone Botswana on 24 June.

“Am so excited that I got recognition from my church. It really means a lot getting recognized by your own church and at a regional level. It really means the church appreciates our contribution to music in the church and out of it. I wish to acknowledge my manager who is also my wife and my family, including my dad for their unwavering support through my journey. I also wish to acknowledge The Vine, Worship Therapy Band, RHI Media and Music Production team led by Nigel Nyangombe for their contribution to my ministry,’ he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the SID vice president Dr. Jongimpi Papu said it was crucial for the church to honor its own members for excellence.

“You have been awarded awards locally and globally and I know sometimes it takes a global community to wake up and see what we have in our midst. We come later, but we want to say ours is even better than theirs because you are what you are because of the church. You were given platforms in the church; they only see you at your mature level, but we have been sweating all about that. In the youth department, we promote and recognize excellence and this is how we are going to roll in the youth department,” said Dr Papu.

A voice citation posted on social media accompanying the awarding ceremony, said Mlalazi had paved the way for many to know Christ through music.

“Today was a historic day as we are celebrating the contribution of Everton Mlalazi to the music industry, of course, he has been recognized globally, and here in the SDA Church through The SID Youth Ministries we thought to say thank you Everton Mlalazi for paving the way, you have become a pathfinder for making sure that many would know about Christ through your music. We know the ministry you have taken is such a big one and may God be with you,” said the voice.

@themkhust