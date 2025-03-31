SDA church in partnership with Faith-Based organisation drills boreholes at Khami Prison Complex

Rutendo Nyeve – [email protected]

A faith-based organisation, Jesus Behind Bars in partnership with Selbourne Park Seventh-day Adventist Church has drilled three boreholes at Khami Prison Complex set to alleviate water challenges faced by inmates and staff.

The humanitarian and spiritual outreach initiative rolled out last Saturday and valued at over US$12 000 also included the donation of 300 pairs of shoes, 225 towels, 50 metres of orange linen for inmate uniforms and an assortment of groceries.

The gesture aims to improve living conditions for prisoners while supporting their rehabilitation.

The outreach also took a spiritual turn as 225 Khami Remand Prison inmates at were baptised, marking a transformative moment in their lives.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Jesus Behind Bars founder Mr Dumisani Nkomo said the donations are part of the organisation’s commitment to complementing Government efforts in prisoner welfare.

“Our mission goes beyond material donations as we seek to restore dignity and hope to those behind bars. By providing clean water, basic necessities and spiritual guidance, we believe inmates can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society as changed individuals,” said Mr Nkomo.

He expressed his gratitude to the Selbourne Park SDA church which came forth with the valuable donations.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Selbourne Park SDA Church and the support from the prison authorities. We hope to expand our programs to other correctional facilities,” said Mr Nkomo.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Commissioner Mkhunjulelwa Ngwenya



expressed his gratitude toward the SDA church saying they look forward to a continued sustainable partnership.

“We would like to thank the SDA church for their donation of three boreholes to complement Government efforts in terms of provision of water to Khami Complex. “We really appreciate the gesture and the Khami community is generally happy and we look forward to a sustainable partnership that will assist the inmates and the entire Khami community,” said Comm Ngwenya.

The development comes barely a month after the prison complex benefitted three solerised boreholes from the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

Khami Prison Complex houses prisons that include Khami Maximum, Khami Remand, Khami Medium and Mlondolozi female prison.

@nyeve14